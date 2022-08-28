in Music News

Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL” Enjoys 3rd Week As Rhythmic Radio’s #1 Song

“BREAK MY SOUL” stays atop the rhythmic radio chart.

In addition to ruling the R&B chart, Beyoncé’s “BREAK MY SOUL” stays atop the Mediabase rhythmic radio listing.

Played 5,541 times during the August 21-27 tracking period, “BREAK MY SOUL” secures a third consecutive week at #1. The spin count falls 508 plays shy of last week’s mark but remains the biggest at the format.

Up one place, Cardi B’s “Hot Ish (featuring Kanye West & Lil Durk)” ranks as a close #2 this week. The collaboration received 5,521 tracking week spins (+682).

Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You” falls one spot to #3, while Drake’s “Sticky” stays in the #5 spot. Future’s “Wait For U (featuring Drake & Tems)” concurrently rises one spot to #5.

