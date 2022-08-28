in Music News

Imagine Dragons’ “Bones” Enters Top 20 At Pop Radio; Harry Styles, Benny Blanco, BTS & Snoop, Jax Songs Enter Top 25

Imagine Dragons - Bones screenshot | KidinaKorner/Interscope

Imagine Dragons’ recent alternative #1 “Bones” continues its climb at pop radio. The song officially enters the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase pop airplay chart.

Played 3,405 times during the August 21-27 tracking period, “Bones” rises two spots to #20. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 77.

Harry Styles’ “Music For A Sushi Restaurant,” Benny Blanco, BTS & Snoop Dogg’s “Bad Decisions,” and Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret” concurrently enter the Top 25.

Up six places, “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” takes #21 with 3,396 spins (+872).

A spin count of 2,756 (+610) lifts “Bad Decisions” five spots to #24.

Credited with 2,696 spins (+827), “Victoria’s Secret” rises six places to #25.

bad decisionsbenny blancobonesbtsharry stylesimagine dragonsjaxmusic for a sushi restaurantsnoop doggvictoria's secret

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

