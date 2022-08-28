Nicky Youre & Dazy’s “Sunroof” Spends 3rd Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart, 2nd Week Atop Hot AC

The hit that is Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” retains its positioning atop the Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary radio charts. The single spends a third week at #1 on the pop listing, while securing a second week as the leader at Hot AC.

— “Sunroof” received ~18,339 pop spins during the August 21-27 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by 211.

Up two places, Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” ascends two spots to #2. The artist’s fellow single “As It Was” holds at #3 on the pop chart. Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” drops two spots to #4, and Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” holds at #5.

— “Sunroof” meanwhile posted a Hot AC spin count of ~6,371 during the tracking period (+272).

“About Damn Time” stays in the #2 spot, as “As It Was” keeps tabs on #3. Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug” spends another week at #4, and “Running Up That Hill” rises two places to #5.