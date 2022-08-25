Mysterio Family Competes Against Team Miz On WWE-Themed Family Feud, Airing August 28 (First Look)

Earlier this year, news broke that the families of WWE Superstars Rey Mysterio and The Miz would be participating in an upcoming edition of “Celebrity Family Feud.”

Recently, Headline Planet broke the news that the episode would be airing on August 28.

ABC just confirmed the stories, while sharing additional details and “first look” photos for the episode.

Led by Rey, Team Mysterio will feature his son Dominik, his daughter Aalyah, his wife Angie, and friend Daniel Mallory. The Mysterio team will compete on behalf of Make-A-Wish Foundation of America.

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin will lead a team consisting of his father George, his mother Barbara, his mother-in-law Marjo, and his cousin Don. Their charity of choice will be Connor’s Cure (part of V Foundation).

The episode will air at 8PM EDT on Sunday and also consist of Team Kurt Warner vs. Team Orel Hershiser. The first-look photos follow: