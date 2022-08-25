in TV News

Mysterio Family Competes Against Team Miz On WWE-Themed Family Feud, Airing August 28 (First Look)

A look at the upcoming Mysterio vs. Miz edition of “Celebrity Family Feud.”

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD - ÒMysterio vs. The Miz and Kurt Warner vs. Orel HershiserÓ - Hosted by Steve Harvey, the first game features WWE wrestlers Rey Mysterio and The Miz when they face off outside the ring to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities. In the next game, former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner goes head-to-head against former MLB baseball player Orel Hershiser in an all-new episode airing SUNDAY, AUG. 28 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard) STEVE HARVEY

Earlier this year, news broke that the families of WWE Superstars Rey Mysterio and The Miz would be participating in an upcoming edition of “Celebrity Family Feud.”

Recently, Headline Planet broke the news that the episode would be airing on August 28.

ABC just confirmed the stories, while sharing additional details and “first look” photos for the episode.

Led by Rey, Team Mysterio will feature his son Dominik, his daughter Aalyah, his wife Angie, and friend Daniel Mallory. The Mysterio team will compete on behalf of Make-A-Wish Foundation of America.

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin will lead a team consisting of his father George, his mother Barbara, his mother-in-law Marjo, and his cousin Don. Their charity of choice will be Connor’s Cure (part of V Foundation).

The episode will air at 8PM EDT on Sunday and also consist of Team Kurt Warner vs. Team Orel Hershiser. The first-look photos follow:

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD – ÒMysterio vs. The Miz and Kurt Warner vs. Orel HershiserÓ – Hosted by Steve Harvey, the first game features WWE wrestlers Rey Mysterio and The Miz when they face off outside the ring to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities. In the next game, former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner goes head-to-head against former MLB baseball player Orel Hershiser in an all-new episode airing SUNDAY, AUG. 28 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard)
DANIEL MALLORY, AALYAH GUTIERREZ, ANGIE GUTIERREZ, DOMINIK MYSTERIO, REY MYSTERIO, STEVE HARVEY
CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD – ÒMysterio vs. The Miz and Kurt Warner vs. Orel HershiserÓ – Hosted by Steve Harvey, the first game features WWE wrestlers Rey Mysterio and The Miz when they face off outside the ring to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities. In the next game, former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner goes head-to-head against former MLB baseball player Orel Hershiser in an all-new episode airing SUNDAY, AUG. 28 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard)
REY MYSTERIO, STEVE HARVEY, MIKE “THE MIZ”
CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD – ÒMysterio vs. The Miz and Kurt Warner vs. Orel HershiserÓ – Hosted by Steve Harvey, the first game features WWE wrestlers Rey Mysterio and The Miz when they face off outside the ring to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities. In the next game, former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner goes head-to-head against former MLB baseball player Orel Hershiser in an all-new episode airing SUNDAY, AUG. 28 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard)
STEVE HARVEY, GEORGE MIZANIN, MIKE “THE MIZÓ, BARBARA PAPPAS, DON MIZANIN
CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD – ÒMysterio vs. The Miz and Kurt Warner vs. Orel HershiserÓ – Hosted by Steve Harvey, the first game features WWE wrestlers Rey Mysterio and The Miz when they face off outside the ring to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities. In the next game, former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner goes head-to-head against former MLB baseball player Orel Hershiser in an all-new episode airing SUNDAY, AUG. 28 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard)
REY MYSTERIO
CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD – ÒMysterio vs. The Miz and Kurt Warner vs. Orel HershiserÓ – Hosted by Steve Harvey, the first game features WWE wrestlers Rey Mysterio and The Miz when they face off outside the ring to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities. In the next game, former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner goes head-to-head against former MLB baseball player Orel Hershiser in an all-new episode airing SUNDAY, AUG. 28 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard)
MIKE “THE MIZ”
CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD – ÒMysterio vs. The Miz and Kurt Warner vs. Orel HershiserÓ – Hosted by Steve Harvey, the first game features WWE wrestlers Rey Mysterio and The Miz when they face off outside the ring to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities. In the next game, former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner goes head-to-head against former MLB baseball player Orel Hershiser in an all-new episode airing SUNDAY, AUG. 28 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard)
DOMINIK MYSTERIO, AALYAH GUTIERREZ, REY MYSTERIO, ANGIE GUTIERREZ, DANIEL MALLORY
CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD – ÒMysterio vs. The Miz and Kurt Warner vs. Orel HershiserÓ – Hosted by Steve Harvey, the first game features WWE wrestlers Rey Mysterio and The Miz when they face off outside the ring to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities. In the next game, former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner goes head-to-head against former MLB baseball player Orel Hershiser in an all-new episode airing SUNDAY, AUG. 28 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard)
DON MIZANIN, MARJOLAINE MARTIN, MIKE “THE MIZÓ, BARBARA PAPPAS, GEORGE MIZANIN
CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD – ÒMysterio vs. The Miz and Kurt Warner vs. Orel HershiserÓ – Hosted by Steve Harvey, the first game features WWE wrestlers Rey Mysterio and The Miz when they face off outside the ring to see who will win the grand prize for their selected charities. In the next game, former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner goes head-to-head against former MLB baseball player Orel Hershiser in an all-new episode airing SUNDAY, AUG. 28 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Christopher Willard)
STEVE HARVEY

abccelebrity family feudrey mysteriothe miz

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Blackbear Performs With Travis Barker, Bert McCracken On James Corden’s “Late Late Show” (Special Look)

BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” Earns #1 On Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits After Big Opening Week