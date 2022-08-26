BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” Earns #1 On Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits After Big Opening Week

BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” made a massive initial splash on Spotify, achieving over 46 million streams in its first six days on the platform.

In recognition of the success, and in acknowledgement of the song’s ongoing buzz, Spotify has placed the song atop its most important playlist.

Indeed, “Pink Venom” is now the #1 song on Today’s Top Hits; the group also appears in the playlist’s cover image.

The playlist support will help the song retain its momentum as it heads for its official pop radio impact — and as BLACKPINK’s forthcoming album “Born Pink” nears its September 16 release.

The balance of the Today’s Top Hits Top 5 includes Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You” at #2, Harry Styles’ “As It Was” at #3, OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” at #4, and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” at #5.

— Spotify is not the only platform on which “Pink Venom” made a big opening week splash. The video set the opening day YouTube record for a female release, and the view count is nearly at 200 million. The song also hit the top of the US iTunes songs sales chart.