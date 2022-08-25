The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, August 24, 2022, with guests Connie Britton, Aasif Mandvi, and Blackbear w/ Bert McCracken and Travis Barker. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
After a lengthy summer hiatus, “The Late Late Show With James Corden” returned to originals this week. Wednesday’s episode closes with a performance by blackbear.
blackbear does not play alone and instead collaborates with Travis Barker and Bert McCracken of The Used.
Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s edition of “The Late Late Show” also features a discussion with Connie Britton and Aasif Mandvi.
The episode was to air at 12:35AM ET/PT; the blackbear-Barker-McCracken performance should start at around 1:25AM. In support of the broadcast, CBS shared photos from the taping.
bert mccrackenblackbearconnie brittonjames cordenthe late late showthe usedtravis barker
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Bert McCracken is a god.
One Ping
Pingback:Blackbear Performs With Travis Barker, Bert McCracken On James Corden’s “Late Late Show” (Special Look) – KDRM Radio
Loading…