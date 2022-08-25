Blackbear Performs With Travis Barker, Bert McCracken On James Corden’s “Late Late Show” (Special Look)

After a lengthy summer hiatus, “The Late Late Show With James Corden” returned to originals this week. Wednesday’s episode closes with a performance by blackbear.

blackbear does not play alone and instead collaborates with Travis Barker and Bert McCracken of The Used.

Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s edition of “The Late Late Show” also features a discussion with Connie Britton and Aasif Mandvi.

The episode was to air at 12:35AM ET/PT; the blackbear-Barker-McCracken performance should start at around 1:25AM. In support of the broadcast, CBS shared photos from the taping.