Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” Repeats As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” continues to take flight at pop radio.

The #1 Billboard Hot 100 hit landed at another 26 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week. The count positions “Super Freaky Girl” as the most added song for a second consecutive week.

“Super Freaky Girl” also earns the top spot on this week’s Mediabase urban add board.

As for pop, Zedd, Maren Morris & Beauz’s “Make You Say” takes second place with 25 adds. DJ Khaled’s “Staying Alive (featuring Drake & Lil Baby)” follows in third with 21 pickups.

An add count of 18 slots Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret” at #4 on the Mediabase pop add board, while Lizzo’s “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” earns fifth place with 16 pickups.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Rosa Linn’s “SNAP” (15 adds, 6th-most), FLETCHER’s “Becky’s So Hot” (13 adds, 7th-most), Huddy’s “All The Things I Hate About You” (11 adds, 8th-most, tie), Benny Blanco, BTS & Snoop Dogg’s “Bad Decisions” (11 adds, 8th-most, tie), and Harry Styles’ “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” (11 adds, 8th-most, tie).