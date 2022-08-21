Nicky Youre & Dazy’s “Sunroof” Stays #1 On Pop Radio Chart, Rises To #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary

Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” officially becomes a multi-week #1 at pop radio, securing a second week atop the Mediabase pop airplay chart.

It also becomes a multi-format #1, formally securing the top spot on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary chart.

— “Sunroof” received ~18,543 pop spins during the August 14-20 tracking period. The format-leading count tops last week’s mark by 594.

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” stays at #2 on the pop listing, while Harry Styles’ “As It Was” and “Late Night Talking” respectively hold at #3 and #4. Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” spends another week at #5.

— “Sunroof” meanwhile rises three places to #1 on the Hot AC chart, courtesy of its ~6,094 spins (+781).

“About Damn Time” holds at #2, as “As It Was” stays in the #3 spot. Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug,” the previous #1 song, drops to #4. Sia’s “Unstoppable” concurrently rises one place to #5.