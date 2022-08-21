in Music News

Chris Young & Mitchell Tenpenny’s “At The End Of A Bar” Officially Secures #1 At Country Radio

“At The End Of A Bar” rises to #1 on this week’s country chart.

At The End of a Bar - Acoustic Video screenshot | Sony/RCA Records Nashville

Chris Young & Mitchell Tenpenny’s “At The End Of The Bar” moves to the top of this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

The song, which was #3 last week, takes over #1 from Kane Brown’s “Like I Love Country Music.”

Along with ruling for chart points, the Young-Tenpenny collaboration ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the August 14-20 tracking period.

Jon Pardi’s “Last Night Lonely” holds at #2, as Cole Swindell’s “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” ascends two levels to #3. “Like I Love Country Music” drops to #4, as Justin Moore’s “With A Woman You Love” slides one place to #5.

