Benny Benassi & Anabel Englund’s “Lightwaves” Officially Earns #1 At US Dance Radio

Dance has a new #1, as Benny Benassi & Anabel Englund’s “Lightwaves” takes over the top spot on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio listing.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Lightwaves” seizes the throne from Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL.”

“Lightwaves” received ~455 spins during the August 14-20 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 43.

Tiesto & Charli XCX’s “Hot In It” rises three spots to #2, while Alok, Ella Eyre & Kenny Dope’s “Deep Down (featuring Never Dull)” rises a spot to #3. “BREAK MY SOUL” falls to #4, and Two Friends’ “Wish You Were Here (featuring JOHN.k)” ascends two spots to #5.