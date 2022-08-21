Imagine Dragons’ “Bones” Ascends To #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

Imagine Dragons’ “Bones” moves into the pinnacle position on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.
Played ~2,323 times during the August 14-20 tracking period, “Bones” rises one spot to #1. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 136.
MANESKIN’s long-reigning #1 “SUPERMODEL” drops to #2 this week, as Giovannie And The Hired Guns’ “Ramon Ayala” stays at #3. Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” also holds steady, keeping tabs on the #4 position.
The steadiness extends to #5 and #6 as well, with Jack White’s “What’s The Trick” and Vance Joy’s “Clarity” respectively retaining those spots.
