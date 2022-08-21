in Music News

Imagine Dragons’ “Bones” Ascends To #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

“Bones” takes over the top spot at alternative.

Imagine Dragons - Bones screenshot | KidinaKorner/Interscope

Imagine Dragons’ “Bones” moves into the pinnacle position on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Played ~2,323 times during the August 14-20 tracking period, “Bones” rises one spot to #1. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 136.

MANESKIN’s long-reigning #1 “SUPERMODEL” drops to #2 this week, as Giovannie And The Hired Guns’ “Ramon Ayala” stays at #3. Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” also holds steady, keeping tabs on the #4 position.

The steadiness extends to #5 and #6 as well, with Jack White’s “What’s The Trick” and Vance Joy’s “Clarity” respectively retaining those spots.

bonesGiovannie and the hired gunsimagine dragonsjack whiteKate bushmaneskinvance joy

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Chris Young & Mitchell Tenpenny’s “At The End Of A Bar” Officially Secures #1 At Country Radio

Nicky Youre & Dazy’s “Sunroof” Stays #1 On Pop Radio Chart, Rises To #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary