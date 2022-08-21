Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL” Remains #1 At Rhythmic Radio, Reaches #1 On Urban Chart

Beyoncé’s “BREAK MY SOUL” enjoys another big week at radio, spending a second week atop the Mediabase rhythmic chart while rising three spots to #1 on the urban listing.

— “BREAK MY SOUL” received ~6,039 rhythmic spins during the August 14-20 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 37.

Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You” holds at #2 on the rhythmic chart, while Cardi B’s “Hot Ish (featuring Kanye West & Lil Durk)” rises three spots to #3. Drake’s “Sticky” climbs one place to #4, and Jack Harlow’s “First Class” drops two rungs to #5.

— “BREAK MY SOUL” meanwhile posted a tracking period play count of ~6,527 at urban (+781).

Future’s “Wait For U (featuring Drake & Tems)” rises one spot to #2 on the urban listing, while Tems’ own “Free Mind” climbs two spots to #3. HitKidd & GloRilla’s “FNF (Let’s Go)” drops from #1 to #4, as “Hot Ish” rises one place to #5.

— “BREAK MY SOUL” is also excelling at other formats. The song is the new #1 at R&B radio, a former #1 at dance radio, a Top 10 hit at pop radio, and a Top 15 hit at hot adult contemporary radio.