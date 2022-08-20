in Music News, New Music

BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” Earns #1 On Global Spotify Chart, #1 On US iTunes, Monster YouTube Views, Early Pop Radio Airplay

“Pink Venom” enjoyed a massive opening day against numerous key metrics.

BLACKPINK - Pink Venom video screenshot | YG Entertainment/Interscope

The excitement for BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” was very real.

The new single, which precedes the release of the group’s “Born Pink” album, notably earned #1 on the Global Spotify chart for Friday, August 19. The song received 7,937,046 first-day streams on the platform, eclipsing the #2 song’s figure by more than 1.3 million.

“Pink Venom” also caught fire on YouTube, quickly surpassing the 100 million-view mark. As of press time at 12:30PM ET Saturday, the figure stands just shy of 110 million.

Not simply an opening day streaming hit, “Pink Venom” rose to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart. It additionally attracted noteworthy airplay in advance of its September 6 impact; San Francisco’s WiLD 99.7 NOW, Oklahoma City’s KJ103, and Los Angeles’ 102.7 KIIS had each played the song at least 5 times by the end of Friday.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

