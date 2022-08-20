BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” Earns #1 On Global Spotify Chart, #1 On US iTunes, Monster YouTube Views, Early Pop Radio Airplay

The excitement for BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” was very real.

The new single, which precedes the release of the group’s “Born Pink” album, notably earned #1 on the Global Spotify chart for Friday, August 19. The song received 7,937,046 first-day streams on the platform, eclipsing the #2 song’s figure by more than 1.3 million.

“Pink Venom” also caught fire on YouTube, quickly surpassing the 100 million-view mark. As of press time at 12:30PM ET Saturday, the figure stands just shy of 110 million.

Not simply an opening day streaming hit, “Pink Venom” rose to #1 on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart. It additionally attracted noteworthy airplay in advance of its September 6 impact; San Francisco’s WiLD 99.7 NOW, Oklahoma City’s KJ103, and Los Angeles’ 102.7 KIIS had each played the song at least 5 times by the end of Friday.