Kane Brown’s “Like I Love Country Music” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Kane Brown’s new single rises to #1 on this week’s country chart.

Kane Brown’s “Like I Love Country Music,” which pays tribute to some massive country hits, is officially a chart-topper in its own right.

The song rises one spot to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

In addition to leading in chart points, “Like I Love Country Music” convincingly ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the August 7-13 tracking period.

Jon Pardi’s “Last Night Lonely” rises three spots to #2 this week, as Chris Young & Mitchell Tenpenny’s “At The End Of A Bar” ascends one spot to #3.

Dylan Scott’s “New Truck,” last week’s #1 song, falls out of the Top 5 this week.

