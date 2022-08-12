Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” Rockets To #1 On All-Genre US iTunes Song Sales Chart

Some New Music Fridays bring surprise developments on the charts. This is not one of them, at least when it comes to the all-genre US iTunes song listing.

In the epitome of a predictable outcome, Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” flew to #1 shortly after its release at midnight late Thursday/early Friday. It remains atop the listing as of press time at 1:25AM ET Friday morning.

The new Nicki Minaj single seized the throne from Drake Milligan’s “Kiss Goodbye All Night,” which is now #2 on the chart. Benny Blanco, BTS & Snoop Dogg’s “Bad Decisions,” which spent time at #1 last week, is now #3.

Milligan’s “Sounds Like Something I’d Do” (#4) and the late Olivia Newton-John’s “Hopelessly Devoted To You” (#5) close out the Top 5.