Demi Lovato Will Also Perform On August 18 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Confusion had recently emerged about the upcoming Demi Lovato takeover on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The initial press release implied that Lovato would be appearing as co-host, special guest, and musical performer on the August 16, 17, and 18 episodes.

The August 17 listing called that into question, however, as NBC announced Angel Olsen as the night’s performer.

That update remains intact. Lovato fans will, however, be getting two performances from the star during the upcoming takeover.

In addition to the previously announced August 16 performance, Lovato will be performing on August 18. That episode will also feature interviews with Martin Short and Juno Temple.

Based on NBC’s official listings, Lovato’s role now appears to be as follows:

August 16 – guest and musical performer

August 17 – co-host

August 18 – musical performer

A complete look at the upcoming listings is below:

Thursday, August 11: Guests include Megan Thee Stallion (co-host), Natalia Dyer and musical guest Montell Fish. Show #1698

Friday, August 12: Guests include Neil Patrick Harris, Cara Delevingne and Bruce the Robot. (OAD 7/27/22)

Monday, August 15: Guests include Sterling K. Brown, Eve Hewson, Gabrielle Zevin and musical guest Em Beihold. Show #1699

Tuesday, August 16: Guests include Demi Lovato, Murray Bartlett and musical guest Demi Lovato. Show #1700

Wednesday, August 17: Guests include Demi Lovato (co-host), Kenan Thompson and musical guest Angel Olsen. Show #1701

Thursday, August 18: Guests include Martin Short, Juno Temple and musical guest Demi Lovato. Show #1702