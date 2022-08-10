in TV News

Madonna Returns For Classroom Instruments Performance On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

Madonna is the lead guest on Wednesday’s episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1697 -- Pictured: Host Jimmy Fallon, singer Madonna, and The Roots during Classroom Instruments on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

In 2015, Madonna joined The Roots and the titular host for a “Classroom Instruments” performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Wednesday, she returns for a new performance in the “Tonight Show Music Room.”

Madonna also appears as the lead interview guest on Wednesday’s episode. Elvis Costello also takes part in a chat, while Rusty delivers the show’s musical performance.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. A first-look at the Madonna “Classroom Instruments” performance is available below.

