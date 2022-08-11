in TV News

Tatiana Maslany Appears For Interview On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

Maslany appears in support of the “She-Hulk” premiere.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Tatiana Maslany during Thursday’s August 11, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“She-Hulk: Attorney At Law” premieres next week, and star Tatiana Maslany celebrates the occasion with a big-late night interview.

Maslany appears on Thursday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

In addition to the Maslany interview, the broadcast features a chat with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Joe Walsh is also present, as he concludes his week-long residency with Stay Human.

Filmed in advance, Thursday’s “Colbert” will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. First-look photos follow:

