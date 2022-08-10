Angel Olsen Booked To Perform On August 17 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Night Two Of Demi Lovato Takeover

Angel Olsen will soon be returning to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, the acclaimed artist will perform on the August 17 edition of the late-night talk show.

That broadcast will mark night two of Demi Lovato’s three-night “Tonight Show” takeover. It is worth noting that the original press release implied Lovato would be the musical guest on all three episodes (“For three jam-packed days, Lovato will take on the role of special guest, co-host and musical performance”). It is unclear if plans changed, or if the intent of the line was to say that Lovato would do each of those things once over the three days and not all of them on each episode.

The August 17 “Tonight Show” will also feature a chat with Kenan Thompson. Full listings follow:

Wednesday, August 10: Guests include Madonna, Elvis Costello and musical guest Rusty. Show #1697

Thursday, August 11: Guests include Megan Thee Stallion (co-host), Natalia Dyer and musical guest Montell Fish. Show #1698

Friday, August 12: Guests include Neil Patrick Harris, Cara Delevingne and Bruce the Robot. (OAD 7/27/22)

Monday, August 15: Guests include Sterling K. Brown, Eve Hewson, Gabrielle Zevin and musical guest Em Beihold. Show #1699

Tuesday, August 16: Guests include Demi Lovato, Murray Bartlett and musical guest Demi Lovato. Show #1700

Wednesday, August 17: Guests include Demi Lovato (co-host), Kenan Thompson and musical guest Angel Olsen. Show #1701