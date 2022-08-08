in Hot On Social

Valeria Conca Rocks Bikini, Looks Positively Breathtaking In New Instagram Pictures

Vale looks fantastic in the new pictures — and the background view isn’t bad either.

Valeria Conca looks fantastic in new bikini pictures on Instagram | @valeriaconca

Instagram users are increasingly recognizing Valeria “Vale” Conca as one of the platform’s most attractive model-influencers; she recently surpassed the 300K follower mark and has been adding a non-trivial amount of followers each day.

Monday’s three-picture gallery post will surely increase the buzz.

Rocking a bikini that shows off her killer figure, Vale looks stunning in each of the three posts. For what it is worth, “stunning” also applies to the blue sky-background imagery. The end result? An aesthetically stellar, sure-to-resonate Instagram post.

Proof of its resonance is already well-documented; the post amassed 8500 likes and nearly 200 comments in its first hour. The numbers will surely continue growing as Monday unfolds, setting the gallery up to be a strong performer for a woman whose content already generates its fair share of engagement.

The new bikini gallery and other recent photos follow.

Valeria conca

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

