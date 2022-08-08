Billboard Hot 100: Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL” Officially Becomes #1 Song In America; Steve Lacy, Nicky Youre & Dazy Top 10

In conjunction with the chart-topping debut of new album “RENAISSANCE,” Beyoncé’s multi-format hit single “BREAK MY SOUL” rises to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Up five places from last week’s position (and its previous peak), “BREAK MY SOUL” seizes the throne from Lizzo’s “About Damn Time.” The success comes thanks to another big week of sales, radio, and streaming activity.

“About Damn Time” settles for #2 this week, as Harry Styles’ “As It Was” drops a place to #3. Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” slides one spot to #4, and Future’s “Wait For U (featuring Drake & Tems)” stays at #5.

— Elsewhere in the Top 10, Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” enters the region with a five-place rise to #6. Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” also goes Top 10, ascending three places to #9.