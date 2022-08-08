in TV News

Em Beihold Scheduled To Perform On August 15 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode will also feature Sterling K. Brown, Eve Hewson, and Gabrielle Zevin.

Em Beihold - Numb Little Bug video screenshot | Republic

The artist behind the #1 song at hot adult contemporary radio will soon perform on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Indeed, NBC confirms Em Beihold for the August 15 edition of its flagship talk show. The performance will follow host Jimmy Fallon’s interviews with Sterling K. Brown, Eve Hewson, and Gabrielle Zevin.

Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug” is celebrating a second week atop the Mediabase Hot AC chart.

The latest “Tonight Show” listings follow:

Monday, August 8: Guests include Idris Elba, Aubrey Plaza, Sofia Carson and musical guest Lauren Spencer-Smith. Show #1695

Tuesday, August 9: Guests include Kate McKinnon, Lili Reinhart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and musical guest Jon Pardi. Show #1696

Wednesday, August 10: Guests include Madonna, Elvis Costello and musical guest Rusty. Show #1697

Thursday, August 11: Guests include Megan Thee Stallion (co-host), Natalia Dyer and musical guest Montell Fish. Show #1698

Friday, August 12: TBD

Monday, August 15: Guests include Sterling K. Brown, Eve Hewson, Gabrielle Zevin and musical guest Em Beihold. Show #1699

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

