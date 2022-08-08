Em Beihold Scheduled To Perform On August 15 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The artist behind the #1 song at hot adult contemporary radio will soon perform on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Indeed, NBC confirms Em Beihold for the August 15 edition of its flagship talk show. The performance will follow host Jimmy Fallon’s interviews with Sterling K. Brown, Eve Hewson, and Gabrielle Zevin.
Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug” is celebrating a second week atop the Mediabase Hot AC chart.
The latest “Tonight Show” listings follow:
Monday, August 8: Guests include Idris Elba, Aubrey Plaza, Sofia Carson and musical guest Lauren Spencer-Smith. Show #1695
Tuesday, August 9: Guests include Kate McKinnon, Lili Reinhart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and musical guest Jon Pardi. Show #1696
Wednesday, August 10: Guests include Madonna, Elvis Costello and musical guest Rusty. Show #1697
Thursday, August 11: Guests include Megan Thee Stallion (co-host), Natalia Dyer and musical guest Montell Fish. Show #1698
Friday, August 12: TBD
Monday, August 15: Guests include Sterling K. Brown, Eve Hewson, Gabrielle Zevin and musical guest Em Beihold. Show #1699
