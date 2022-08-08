in Music News

John Legend’s “All She Wanna Do” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

The new John Legend single tops this week’s add board.

John Legend - Legend cover | Republic

John Legend’s “All She Wanna Do” earns the top spot on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio add board.

The new John Legend single won support from 21 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations. The count positions the song to gain considerable ground on the airplay chart in the coming days and weeks.

Picked up by 16 stations, Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret” ranks as second-most added.

Ellie Goulding’s “Easy Lover (featuring Big Sean)” follows in third with 14 adds, while an add count of 10 slots Lizzo’s “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” in fourth.

With 9 adds each, Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL,” Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit,” and Alec Benjamin’s “Devil Doesn’t Bargain” tie for fifth.

Three songs also tie for eighth place, as Charlie Puth’s “Left and Right (featuring Jung Kook of BTS),” Joji’s “Glimpse Of Us,” and OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” each received adds from 7 stations.

