Muni Long & Saweetie’s “Baby Boo,” Kx5, Kaskade, Deadmau5 & Hayla’s “Escape” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

In flying from below the chart at #44 to well inside the chart at #29, Lizzo’s “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” ranks as the highest-charting newcomer on this week’s Mediabase pop radio listing.

It is not the only debut; Muni Long & Saweetie’s “Baby Boo” and Kx5, Kaskade & Deadmau5’s “Escape (featuring Hayla)” also arrive on this week’s chart.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “Baby Boo” makes this week’s Top 40 at #39. The collaboration received 965 spins during the July 31-August 6 tracking period (+62).

Up three places, “Escape” makes its pop chart debut at #40. The crossover dance hit posted a tracking period play count of 965 (+62).