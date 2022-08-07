in Music News

Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You” Flies To #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

The collaboration makes a big jump on this week’s chart.

Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You video screenshot | Republic

Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You,” which took #5 on last week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, rockets to #1 this week.

The collaboration, which seizes the throne from Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” received ~5,553 spins during the July 31-August 6 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 436 spins.

Up four places, Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL” earns #2 on this week’s chart. The “RENAISSANCE” single posted a tracking period play count of ~5,415 (+555).

Jack Harlow’s “FIRST CLASS” slides one spot to #3, as the aforementioned “About Damn Time” drops to #4. Future’s “Wait For U (featuring Drake & Tems)” declines one position to #5.

beyoncedoja catDrakefutureI like youjack harlowlizzopost malonetems

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Charlotte Nicdao Booked For August 8 “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Featuring “Mythic Quest” Co-Star Rob McElhenney As Host

Lil Baby’s “In A Minute” Officially Earns #1 At Urban Radio