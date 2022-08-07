Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You” Flies To #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You,” which took #5 on last week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, rockets to #1 this week.

The collaboration, which seizes the throne from Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” received ~5,553 spins during the July 31-August 6 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 436 spins.

Up four places, Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL” earns #2 on this week’s chart. The “RENAISSANCE” single posted a tracking period play count of ~5,415 (+555).

Jack Harlow’s “FIRST CLASS” slides one spot to #3, as the aforementioned “About Damn Time” drops to #4. Future’s “Wait For U (featuring Drake & Tems)” declines one position to #5.