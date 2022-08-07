Lil Baby’s “In A Minute” Officially Earns #1 At Urban Radio

Lil Baby’s “In A Minute” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.
Up two places from last week’s position, “In A Minute” earns #1 on the strength of its ~6,806 tracking period spins. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by a massive 1,095 plays.
Credited with ~6,660 spins during the July 31-August 6 tracking period (+1,231), HitKidd & Glorilla’s “FNF” rises two places to #2.
Future’s enduring “Wait For U (featuring Drake & Tems)” falls two spots to #3, while Lil Durk’s “What Happened To Virgil (featuring Gunna)” drops two places to #4. Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL” holds at #5.
