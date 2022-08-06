in TV News

Charlotte Nicdao Confirmed For August 8 “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Her “Mythic Quest” Co-Star Rob McElhenney Will Guest Host

The “Mythic Quest” star will appear on Monday’s “Kimmel.”

Rob McElhenney and Charlotte Nicdao in “Mythic Quest,” premiering fall 2022 on Apple TV+.

Rob McElhenney will guest host the August 8 and 9 editions of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” and each will feature one of his television co-stars.

According to ABC listings, his fellow “Mythic Quest” principal Charlotte Nicdao will appear on the August 8 episode. The episode will also feature a chat with Kumail Nanjiani and a musical performance by Trombone Shorty.

Kaitlin Olson, McElhenney’s wife and “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” co-star, will then appear on the August 9 episode. McElhenney will also chat with Ryan Reynolds, while welcoming Tones and I as a musical guest.

Complete “Kimmel” listings follow:

Monday, Aug. 8 – Guest Host Rob McElhenney
1. Kumail Nanjiani (“Welcome to Chippendales”) 2. Charlotte Nicdao (“Mythic Quest”) 3. Musical Guest Trombone Shorty

Tuesday, Aug. 9 – Guest Host Rob McElhenney
1. Ryan Reynolds (“Welcome to Wrexham”) 2. Kaitlin Olson (“Hacks”) 3. Musical Guest Tones and I

Wednesday, Aug. 10 – Guest Host David Alan Grier
1. Jamie Foxx (“Day Shift”) 2. Abbi Jacobson (“A League of Their Own”) 3. Musical Guest Soccer Mommy

Thursday, Aug. 11 – Guest Host David Alan Grier
1. Ashton Kutcher (“Vengeance”) 2. Amandla Stenberg (“Bodies Bodies Bodies”) 3. Musical Guest Jessie Reyez

Friday, Aug. 12
TBA

