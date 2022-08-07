in Music News

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” Celebrates 6th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

“About Damn Time” continues its reign atop the pop chart.

Lizzo - About Damn Time video screenshot | Atlantic

One of the year’s top hits remains the absolute biggest song at the pop radio format.

Played ~18,609 times during the July 31-August 6 tracking period, Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” celebrates a sixth week atop the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The spin count reflects a 272-play decline from last week’s mark but keeps the Lizzo megahit in first place.

Two Harry Styles singles follow on this week’s chart, with the artist’s “As It Was” holding at #2 and follow-up “Late Night Talking” staying at #3.

Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” concurrently rises two spots to a new high of #4, as Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” rises three spots to #5.

