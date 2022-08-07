Dylan Scott’s “New Truck” Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Country radio has a new #1 song, and it is Dylan Scott’s “New Truck.”

Up two places from last week, “New Truck” seizes the throne from Jake Owen’s “Best Thing Since Backroads” on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Along with leading in chart points, “New Truck” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the July 31-August 6 tracking period.

Kane Brown’s “Like I Love Country Music” rises two spots to #2, while Scotty McCreery’s “Damn Strait” drops a place to #3. Chris Young & Mitchell Tenpenny’s “At The End Of A Bar” ascends two spots to #4, and Jon Pardi’s “Last Night Lonely” stays at #5.

The aforementioned “Best Thing Since Backroads” falls out of the Top 10.