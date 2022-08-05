Sofia Carson Added To Lineup For August 8 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

After making a variety of daytime talk show appearances in support of her new Netflix film “Purple Hearts,” Sofia Carson is headed to late night.
The actress-producer-singer, who is also the solely credited performer on the film’s hit soundtrack, has been added to the lineup for the August 8 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
She joins a lineup that includes previously announced interview guests Idris Elba and Aubrey Plaza, as well as musical performer Lauren Spencer-Smith.
Complete listings follow:
Friday, August 5: Guests include Michael Cera, Keke Palmer and comedian Simon Taylor. (OAD 7/19/22)
Monday, August 8: Guests include Idris Elba, Aubrey Plaza, Sofia Carson and musical guest Lauren Spencer-Smith. Show #1695
Tuesday, August 9: Guests include Kate McKinnon, Lili Reinhart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and musical guest Jon Pardi. Show #1696
Wednesday, August 10: Guests include Madonna, Elvis Costello and musical guest Rusty. Show #1697
Thursday, August 11: Guests include Megan Thee Stallion (co-host) and Natalia Dyer. Show #1698
Comments
Loading…