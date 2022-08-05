in TV News

Sofia Carson Added To Lineup For August 8 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The “Purple Hearts” principal will appear on “Fallon.”

TODAY -- Pictured: Sofia Carson on Monday July 25, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

After making a variety of daytime talk show appearances in support of her new Netflix film “Purple Hearts,” Sofia Carson is headed to late night.

The actress-producer-singer, who is also the solely credited performer on the film’s hit soundtrack, has been added to the lineup for the August 8 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

She joins a lineup that includes previously announced interview guests Idris Elba and Aubrey Plaza, as well as musical performer Lauren Spencer-Smith.

Complete listings follow:

Friday, August 5: Guests include Michael Cera, Keke Palmer and comedian Simon Taylor. (OAD 7/19/22)

Monday, August 8: Guests include Idris Elba, Aubrey Plaza, Sofia Carson and musical guest Lauren Spencer-Smith. Show #1695

Tuesday, August 9: Guests include Kate McKinnon, Lili Reinhart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and musical guest Jon Pardi. Show #1696

Wednesday, August 10: Guests include Madonna, Elvis Costello and musical guest Rusty. Show #1697

Thursday, August 11: Guests include Megan Thee Stallion (co-host) and Natalia Dyer. Show #1698

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

