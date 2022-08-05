in Music News

Benny Blanco, BTS & Snoop Dogg’s “Bad Decisions” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

“Bad Decisions” takes over the #1 position on iTunes.

Bad Decisions cover | FKS/Interscope

Benny Blanco, BTS, and Snoop Dogg’s “Bad Decisions” is off to an unsurprisingly strong start on the US iTunes store.

The new collaboration soared up the store’s all-genre song sales chart following its release late Thursday/early Friday. It quickly hit #1 on the listing, and it remains atop the chart as of 3:15AM ET Friday morning.

“Bad Decisions” seized the throne from Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” which has been at or near the top spot since receiving its “Stranger Things”-fueled revival earlier this summer.

That song is now #2, ahead of Cole Swindell’s “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” at #3, Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret” at #4, and Luke Combs’ “The Kind Of Love We Make” at #5.

