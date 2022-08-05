Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL” Heads For Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

As Beyoncé’s “RENAISSANCE” album heads for #1 on the Billboard 200, lead single “BREAK MY SOUL” will reach a new milestone on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The song appears headed for the Top 10 on this week’s listing.

“BREAK MY SOUL” received 6,799 spins during the first five days of the July 31-August 6 tracking period. Up 9% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “BREAK MY SOUL” at #10 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

Since it does not face an obvious threat from below, it should have no trouble staying inside the Top 10 through the close of tracking. The official chart ranking will be confirmed on Sunday.

“BREAK MY SOUL” is also performing exceptionally at other radio formats; it is #3 on the building Mediabase rhythmic chart, #3 on the building Mediabase R&B chart, #5 on the building Mediabase urban chart, and #17 on the building Mediabase Hot AC chart. It is also in the Top 5 on the Mediabase US dance radio listing.