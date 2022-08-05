in Music News

Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL” Heads For Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

“BREAK MY SOUL” will reach a new milestone at pop radio.

Break My Soul - lyric video screenshot | Columbia

As Beyoncé’s “RENAISSANCE” album heads for #1 on the Billboard 200, lead single “BREAK MY SOUL” will reach a new milestone on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The song appears headed for the Top 10 on this week’s listing.

“BREAK MY SOUL” received 6,799 spins during the first five days of the July 31-August 6 tracking period. Up 9% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “BREAK MY SOUL” at #10 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart.

Since it does not face an obvious threat from below, it should have no trouble staying inside the Top 10 through the close of tracking. The official chart ranking will be confirmed on Sunday.

“BREAK MY SOUL” is also performing exceptionally at other radio formats; it is #3 on the building Mediabase rhythmic chart, #3 on the building Mediabase R&B chart, #5 on the building Mediabase urban chart, and #17 on the building Mediabase Hot AC chart. It is also in the Top 5 on the Mediabase US dance radio listing.

beyoncebreak my soul

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

