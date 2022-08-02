in TV News

Michael Strahan, Jamie Campbell Bower, King Princess Appear On Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

“Fallon” features yet another “Stranger Things” cast member.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1692 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Jamie Campbell Bower during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” once again features an appearance by a “Stranger Things” cast member.

Tuesday’s “Stranger Things” representation comes from Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Henry in the immensely popular Netflix show. The actor joins host Jimmy Fallon for an interview during the episode.

In addition to the Bower appearance, Tuesday’s “Fallon” features a chat and “Shoe Golf” game with lead guest Michael Strahan. Later, King Princess takes the stage for a musical performance.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1692 — Pictured: (l-r) TV Personality Michael Strahan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1692 — Pictured: Musical guest King Princess performs on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1692 — Pictured: (l-r) TV Personality Michael Strahan and host Jimmy Fallon during “Shoe Golf” on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

