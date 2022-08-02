Michael Strahan, Jamie Campbell Bower, King Princess Appear On Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1692 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Jamie Campbell Bower during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” once again features an appearance by a “Stranger Things” cast member.
Tuesday’s “Stranger Things” representation comes from Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Henry in the immensely popular Netflix show. The actor joins host Jimmy Fallon for an interview during the episode.
In addition to the Bower appearance, Tuesday’s “Fallon” features a chat and “Shoe Golf” game with lead guest Michael Strahan. Later, King Princess takes the stage for a musical performance.
The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow:
