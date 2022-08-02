in Music News

Lizzo’s “2 Be Loved” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” rules the pop radio add board.

Lizzo - Special | Atlantic Records

Lizzo’s “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” continues to win support at the pop radio format.

Picked up by 48 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, the song ranks as the format’s most added song.

Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit,” last week’s leader, takes second place with 39 pickups. Kane Brown’s “Grand” grabs third on the board with new adds from 37 Mediabase-monitored pop stations.

A new playlist option for 32 stations, Yung Gravy’s “Betty (Get Money)” lands in fourth place. Nessa Barrett’s “die first” takes fifth place with 29 adds.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Dixie D’Amelio’s “Someone To Blame” (22 adds, 6th-most), Doja Cat’s “Vegas” (20 adds, 7th-most, tie), OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” (20 adds, 7th-most, tie), Charlie Puth’s “Left and Right (featuring Jung Kook of BTS)” (15 adds, 9th-most), and Ellie Goulding’s “Easy Lover (featuring Big Sean)” (13 adds, 10th-most).

