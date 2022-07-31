in Music News

Ellie Goulding & Big Sean’s “Easy Lover,” Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” Kane Brown’s “Grand” Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

They join “Betty” in debuting on this week’s chart.

In rising from #41 to #30, Yung Gravy’s “Betty (Get Money)” represents the highest-ranking new entry on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

It is not the only debut; Ellie Goulding’s “Easy Lover (featuring Big Sean),” Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit,” and Kane Brown’s “Grand” also enter the Top 40.

Below last week’s chart at #43, “Easy Lover” makes this week’s Top 40 at #34. The collaboration received 1,445 spins during the July 24-30 tracking period (+736).

Credited with 1,326 spins (+1,163), “Bad Habit” soars twenty-five places to #35.

“Grand” concurrently rises twenty places to make its Top 40 debut at #39; the Kane Brown song received 1,024 spins (+852).

