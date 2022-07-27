in TV News

Amanda Seyfried, Stephen Merchant Appear On Wednesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

They both appear for in-studio interviews on the episode.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Amanda Seyfried during Wednesday’s July 27, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Seyfried’s visit comes on the heels of her recent Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress In a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

In addition to the interview guests, Wednesday’s “Late Show” again plays host to St. Vincent. The musician has been appearing throughout the week as part of a residency with the show’s in-house band Stay Human.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS; first-look photos follow:

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Amanda Seyfried during Wednesday’s July 27, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Amanda Seyfried during Wednesday’s July 27, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Amanda Seyfried during Wednesday’s July 27, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Stephen Merchant during Wednesday’s July 27, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Stephen Merchant during Wednesday’s July 27, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

