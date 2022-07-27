Amanda Seyfried, Stephen Merchant Appear On Wednesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

Wednesday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” features appearances by Amanda Seyfried and Stephen Merchant.

Both appear for in-studio interviews on the broadcast.

Seyfried’s visit comes on the heels of her recent Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress In a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

In addition to the interview guests, Wednesday’s “Late Show” again plays host to St. Vincent. The musician has been appearing throughout the week as part of a residency with the show’s in-house band Stay Human.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS; first-look photos follow: