Regé-Jean Page Appears For Interview On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Special Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1688 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Regé-Jean Page during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
In addition to an interview with John Krasinski and a performance by Maggie Rogers, Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features an appearance by Regé-Jean Page.
Supporting “The Gray Man,” the actor makes his first in-studio appearance on the flagship NBC talk show. Page participates in an interview during Tuesday night’s broadcast.
Filmed earlier in the day, the episode was to hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT. Headline Planet previously shared photos of the Krasinski and Rogers appearances. A first-look at Page’s “Tonight Show” visit follows.
