John Krasinski, Maggie Rogers Play Catchphrase On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1688 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor John Krasinski, musical guest Maggie Rogers, host Jimmy Fallon, and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter play “Catchphrase” on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
To support the release of “DC’s League Of Super-Pets,” star John Krasinski appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The actor-director, also known for “The Office,” “Jack Ryan,” and “A Quiet Place,” serves as the lead interview guest on Tuesday’s episode.
He also joins Fallon, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, and fellow guest Maggie Rogers for a game of Catchphrase.
Later, Rogers takes the stage for a musical performance.
Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Fallon” also features Regé-Jean Page. The episode will begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow.
