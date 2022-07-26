in TV News

John Krasinski, Maggie Rogers Play Catchphrase On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Krasinski and Rogers are among Tuesday’s guests.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1688 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor John Krasinski, musical guest Maggie Rogers, host Jimmy Fallon, and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter play “Catchphrase” on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

To support the release of “DC’s League Of Super-Pets,” star John Krasinski appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The actor-director, also known for “The Office,” “Jack Ryan,” and “A Quiet Place,” serves as the lead interview guest on Tuesday’s episode.

He also joins Fallon, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, and fellow guest Maggie Rogers for a game of Catchphrase.

Later, Rogers takes the stage for a musical performance.

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Fallon” also features Regé-Jean Page. The episode will begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1688 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor John Krasinski, musical guest Maggie Rogers, host Jimmy Fallon, and Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter play "Catchphrase" on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1688 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor John Krasinski, musical guest Maggie Rogers, host Jimmy Fallon, and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter play “Catchphrase” on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1688 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor John Krasinski during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1688 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor John Krasinski during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1688 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor John Krasinski during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1688 — Pictured: Musical guest Maggie Rogers performs on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1688 — Pictured: Musical guest Maggie Rogers performs on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1688 — Pictured: Musical guest Maggie Rogers performs on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1688 — Pictured: Musical guest Maggie Rogers performs on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

