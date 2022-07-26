John Krasinski, Maggie Rogers Play Catchphrase On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

To support the release of “DC’s League Of Super-Pets,” star John Krasinski appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The actor-director, also known for “The Office,” “Jack Ryan,” and “A Quiet Place,” serves as the lead interview guest on Tuesday’s episode.

He also joins Fallon, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, and fellow guest Maggie Rogers for a game of Catchphrase.

Later, Rogers takes the stage for a musical performance.

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Fallon” also features Regé-Jean Page. The episode will begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow.