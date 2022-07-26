in TV News

Michael Strahan, “Stranger Things” Star Jamie Campbell Bower, King Princess Scheduled For August 2 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC confirms Tuesday’s “Fallon” lineup.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1560 -- Pictured: (l-r) TV personality Michael Strahan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, November 29, 2021 -- (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)

NFL Hall of Famer and ubiquitous TV personality Michael Strahan will be appearing on an upcoming “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Strahan will be the lead guest on the August 2 edition of the late-night talk show.

Keeping with the talk show’s trend of featuring “Stranger Things” cast members, the episode will also feature a chat with Jamie Campbell Bower. Later, King Princess will take the stage to deliver a musical performance.

Complete “Fallon” listings follow:

Tuesday, July 26: Guests include John Krasinski, Regé-Jean Page and musical guest Maggie Rogers. Show #1688

Wednesday, July 27: Guests include Neil Patrick Harris, Cara Delevingne and Bruce the Robot. Show #1689

Thursday, July 28: Guests include Mark Wahlberg, Billy Porter and musical guest AJR. Show #1690

Friday, July 29: Guests include Ryan Gosling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and comedian Pete Lee. (OAD 7/21/22)

Monday, August 1: Guests include Chance the Rapper, The Cast of Reservation Dogs and musical guest Chance the Rapper ft. Joey Bada$$. Show #1691

Tuesday, August 2: Guests include Michael Strahan, Jamie Campbell Bower and musical guest King Princess. Show #1692

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

