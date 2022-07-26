Michael Strahan, “Stranger Things” Star Jamie Campbell Bower, King Princess Scheduled For August 2 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NFL Hall of Famer and ubiquitous TV personality Michael Strahan will be appearing on an upcoming “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Strahan will be the lead guest on the August 2 edition of the late-night talk show.
Keeping with the talk show’s trend of featuring “Stranger Things” cast members, the episode will also feature a chat with Jamie Campbell Bower. Later, King Princess will take the stage to deliver a musical performance.
Complete “Fallon” listings follow:
Tuesday, July 26: Guests include John Krasinski, Regé-Jean Page and musical guest Maggie Rogers. Show #1688
Wednesday, July 27: Guests include Neil Patrick Harris, Cara Delevingne and Bruce the Robot. Show #1689
Thursday, July 28: Guests include Mark Wahlberg, Billy Porter and musical guest AJR. Show #1690
Friday, July 29: Guests include Ryan Gosling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and comedian Pete Lee. (OAD 7/21/22)
Monday, August 1: Guests include Chance the Rapper, The Cast of Reservation Dogs and musical guest Chance the Rapper ft. Joey Bada$$. Show #1691
Tuesday, August 2: Guests include Michael Strahan, Jamie Campbell Bower and musical guest King Princess. Show #1692
