Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret” Enters Top 3 On US iTunes After Making Billboard Digital Sales Chart Debut

“Victoria’s Secret” continues to sell well on digital platforms.

Some women’s-skewing fashion brands are driven by visions of empowerment and inclusion, but singer-songwriter Jax has not historically found that to be true of the male-led Victoria’s Secret.

Jax addresses the issue in her new song “Victoria’s Secret.”

Not simply resonant on social, “Victoria’s Secret” has generated considerable sales interest since its release earlier this month. It debuts at #37 on this week’s Billboard Digital Song Sales chart, notably becoming the “American Idol” alumna, TikTok sensation, and buzzy Atlantic Records artist’s first entry on the listing.

It was evidently not, however, a one-week wonder. Sales remain hot for the single, which occupies #3 on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart as of press time at 8PM ET Tuesday night.

