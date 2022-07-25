in TV News

Joseph Quinn Appears, Gives Jimmy Fallon “Hellfire Club” T-Shirt On “Tonight Show” (First Look)

The “Stranger Things” star appears on Monday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1687 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Joseph Quinn gives host Jimmy Fallon as “Hellfire Club” t-shirt during their interview on Monday, July 25, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

One week after Joe Keery appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” fellow “Stranger Things” star Joseph Quinn visits the late-night talk show.

Indeed, Quinn appears as an interview guest on Monday’s broadcast. During the interview, Quinn presents Fallon with a Hellfire Club T-shirt — a very recognizable reference to the immensely popular Netflix series.

In addition to Joseph Quinn, Monday’s “Fallon” features a chat with Kevin Hart and a performance by Toro y Moi.

The episode was filmed earlier Monday, and it will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1687 — Pictured: Musical guest Toro y Moi performs on Monday, July 25, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

