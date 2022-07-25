THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1687 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Joseph Quinn gives host Jimmy Fallon as “Hellfire Club” t-shirt during their interview on Monday, July 25, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
One week after Joe Keery appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” fellow “Stranger Things” star Joseph Quinn visits the late-night talk show.
Indeed, Quinn appears as an interview guest on Monday’s broadcast. During the interview, Quinn presents Fallon with a Hellfire Club T-shirt — a very recognizable reference to the immensely popular Netflix series.
In addition to Joseph Quinn, Monday’s “Fallon” features a chat with Kevin Hart and a performance by Toro y Moi.
The episode was filmed earlier Monday, and it will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos follow:
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Comments
One Ping
Pingback:Joseph Quinn Appears, Gives Jimmy Fallon “Hellfire Club” T-Shirt On “Tonight Show” (First Look) – KDRM Radio
Loading…