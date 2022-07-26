in Music News

Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Bad Habit” tops this week’s Mediabase pop radio add board.

Bad Habit - video screenshot | RCA

The sensation that is Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” is rapidly gaining traction at pop radio.

Picked up by another 69 Mediabase-monitored stations this week, “Bad Habit” ranks as the pop format’s most added song.

Kane Brown’s new mainstream-skewing single “Grand” also fared well, earning support from 57 stations in conjunction with its official impact. It takes #2 on the Mediabase pop radio add board.

Ellie Goulding’s “Easy Lover (featuring Big Sean)” lands in third place with 34 new adds, while an add count of 30 slots Yung Gravy’s “Betty (Get Money)” in fourth. Doja Cat’s “Vegas” takes fifth with 27 new pickups.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Lizzo’s “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” (25 adds, 6th-most), Tomorrow x Together’s “Valley Of Lies (featuring iann dior)” (20 adds, 7th-most, tie), OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” (20 adds, 7th-most, tie), Joji’s “Glimpse Of Us” (15 adds, 9th-most), and Marshmello & Khalid’s “Numb” (14 adds, 10th-most).

