Death Cab For Cutie Delivers Performance On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

As the September 16 release date for new album “Asphalt Meadows” draws near, highly successful band Death Cab For Cutie makes a late-night television appearance.

The band performs on Monday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The performance closes an episode that also features a chat with Congressman Jamie Raskin. St. Vincent additionally appears, joining in-house band Stay Human as part of the show’s first-ever celebrity residency program.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. The performance should start at around 12:25AM ET.

