in TV News

Death Cab For Cutie Delivers Performance On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

The band takes the stage on Monday’s “Colbert.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Death Cab for Cutie during Monday’s July 25, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

As the September 16 release date for new album “Asphalt Meadows” draws near, highly successful band Death Cab For Cutie makes a late-night television appearance.

The band performs on Monday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The performance closes an episode that also features a chat with Congressman Jamie Raskin. St. Vincent additionally appears, joining in-house band Stay Human as part of the show’s first-ever celebrity residency program.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. The performance should start at around 12:25AM ET.

First-look photos follow:

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Death Cab for Cutie during Monday’s July 25, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Death Cab for Cutie during Monday’s July 25, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Death Cab for Cutie during Monday’s July 25, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Death Cab for Cutie during Monday’s July 25, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Rep. Jamie Raskin during Monday’s July 25, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

cbsdeath cab for cutiestephen colbertthe late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” Repeats As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Rhea Seehorn Appears For Interview On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (Early Look)