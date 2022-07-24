Post Malone & Roddy Ricch’s “Cooped Up” Rises To #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Post Malone & Roddy Ricch’s collaborative “Cooped Up” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.
Up one place from last week’s position, “Cooped Up” takes over from Jack Harlow’s smash “First Class.”
“Cooped Up” garnered ~6,331 spins during the July 17-23 tracking period, marking an increase of 442 over last week’s sum.
“First Class” drops to #2 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase rhythmic chart, while Future’s “Wait For U (featuring Drake & Tems)” stays at #3. Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” holds at #4, and Post Malone’s other single “I Like You (featuring Doja Cat)” ascends one place to #5.
