Lil Durk & Gunna’s “What Happened To Virgil” Reaches #1 At Urban Radio

“What Happened To Virgil” takes over the #1 spot.

Lil Durk - What Happened To Virgil YouTube audio cover | SME/Alamo |

After a lengthy reign, Future’s “Wait For U (featuring Drake & Tems)” cedes its throne on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

Up one place from last week, Lil Durk’s “What Happened To Virgil (featuring Gunna)” takes over the #1 ranking.

“Virgil” received ~6,477 spins during the July 17-23 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 214.

“Wait For U” drops to #2 on this week’s chart, as Jack Harlow’s “First Class” stays in the #3 position.

Lil Baby’s “In A Minute” rises one level to #4, and Hitkidd & GloRilla’s “FNF (Let’s Go)” ascends three places to #5.

