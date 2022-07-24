in Music News

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” Celebrates 4th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart, 2nd Week Atop Hot Adult Contemporary

“About Damn Time” is still enjoying a big moment at radio.

Lizzo - About Damn Time | Video screen | Atlantic

Lizzo’s multi-format sensation “About Damn Time” continues to reign as the absolute biggest song at pop and hot adult contemporary radio.

The smash enjoys a fourth week at #1 on the Mediabase pop chart, while securing a second week as the leader at Hot AC.

— “About Damn Time” tops the pop throne thanks to the ~19,086 spins it received during the July 17-23 tracking period. The count falls 299 plays shy of last week’s mark but keeps “About Damn Time” comfortably in the lead.

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” stays at #2 on the pop chart, as Jack Harlow’s “First Class” keeps at #3. Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh)” and Styles’ “Late Night Talking” (#5) hold steady at #4 and #5, respectively.

— “About Damn Time” meanwhile registered ~6,428 tracking period plays at Hot AC (-11).

Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug” climbs one place to #2, as “As It Was” drops a rung to #3. The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” retains the #4 ranking, and Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” ticks up one spot to #5.

about damn timedoja catem beiholdglass animalsharry stylesjack harlowJustin Bieberlizzothe kid laroi

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Post Malone & Roddy Ricch’s “Cooped Up” Rises To #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio, Again Ranks As Top Airplay Gainer