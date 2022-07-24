Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio, Again Ranks As Top Airplay Gainer

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” rises to a new high on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, while posting another massive week-over-week airplay gain.

Up two places, “Running Up That Hill” earns #10 on this week’s edition of the listing. The revived, multi-format hit received ~10,101 spins during the July 17-23 tracking period, topping last week’s sum by a whopping 1,945.

The increase of 1,945 again positions “Running Up That Hill” as the week’s top airplay gainer. Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking,” the closest competitor from a gain standpoint, added 1,407 spins this week.

Revived by its pivotal inclusion in the new “Stranger Things” season, “Running Up That Hill” is also charting prominently at alternative, hot adult contemporary, adult contemporary, and Triple A radio.