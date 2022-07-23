J-Hope’s “Arson” Arrives In Top 10 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, Top 20 On Songs Chart

“Arson,” one of the focus tracks from BTS member j-hope’s solo album “Jack In The Box,” debuts prominently on this week’s Global YouTube charts.

The music video, which received 19 million views during the July 15-21 tracking period, starts at #7 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The inclusion of streams from other eligible uploads brings the song’s full tracking week total to 20.3 million. The count paves the way to a #16 start on the Global YouTube Songs listing.

“Arson” is the final track on the aforementioned “Jack In The Box” album, which also launched during the tracking period.