ITZY’s “SNEAKERS” Debuts In Top 5 On Global YouTube Music Videos, Songs Charts

The new video received over 20 million tracking period views.

ITZY - Sneakers video screenshot | JYP Entertainment

ITZY’s “SNEAKERS” enjoyed an impressive debut week on YouTube, netting a Top 5 position on the platform’s Global Music Videos Chart.

According to YouTube, the video registered 20.1 million views during the July 15-21 tracking period. The count yields a #5 position on this week’s listing.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “SNEAKERS” net 36.6 million total YouTube streams during the tracking period. The count concurrently positions “SNEAKERS” at #5 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

The recipient of 54.9 million total discography streams during the tracking period, ITZY earns #55 on the Global YouTube Artists Chart.

