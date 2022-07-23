ITZY’s “SNEAKERS” Debuts In Top 5 On Global YouTube Music Videos, Songs Charts

ITZY’s “SNEAKERS” enjoyed an impressive debut week on YouTube, netting a Top 5 position on the platform’s Global Music Videos Chart.
According to YouTube, the video registered 20.1 million views during the July 15-21 tracking period. The count yields a #5 position on this week’s listing.
With views from other eligible uploads included, “SNEAKERS” net 36.6 million total YouTube streams during the tracking period. The count concurrently positions “SNEAKERS” at #5 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.
The recipient of 54.9 million total discography streams during the tracking period, ITZY earns #55 on the Global YouTube Artists Chart.
