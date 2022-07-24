in Music News

Scotty McCreery’s “Damn Strait” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

“Damn Strait” rises to the pinnacle of this week’s country chart.

Scotty McCreery - Damn Strait video screenshot | Triple Tigers

Making good on the projection, Scotty McCreery’s “Damn Strait” officially secures #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Damn Strait” seizes the Mediabase throne from Tim McGraw’s “7500 OBO.” The McCreery tune was already #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart as of last week, and it should have no trouble scoring a second week in the leadership chair.

As for Mediabase, “Damn Strait” convincingly ranked as the panel’s leader in chart points, spins, and audience impressions during the July 17-23 tracking period.

Dylan Scott’s “New Truck” rises three spots to #2 on this week’s edition of the listing. Morgan Wallen’s “Wasted On You” stays at #3, as Kane Brown’s “Like I Love Country Music” holds at #4. Jake Owen’s “Best Thing Since Backroads” rises a place to #5.

The aforementioned “7500 OBO” falls out of the Top 10.

damn strait

